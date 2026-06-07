Gardener throws out termite-infested manure after learning cow waste may carry another threat to the garden

The replies reflected a common gardening tension: a creature can be beneficial in an ecosystem and still be a bad fit around a home.

A question about compost ingredients drew heavy interest online after a home gardener asked whether a bag of cow manure full of termites should be used at all.

After trying a technique from the responses, the gardener decided to discard it and restart with chicken droppings instead, fearing the termites would infest their house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The gardener said they found termites already in a purchased manure bag and wanted to know if it could still go into an outdoor compost pile.

A number of commenters spoke up for termites in an ecological sense, noting that they help decompose cellulose in the natural environment. That sympathy faded, however, when the possibility of bringing them close to a wooden house came up.

After deciding to rid the compost of the invaders, the poster first tried using diatomaceous earth on it in a kiddie pool. It seems that was unsuccessful, as a later update to the thread said they had bagged it up for the dump and did not want termites anywhere near their "old and frail house."

Commenters repeatedly suggested sealing the material in clear plastic and leaving it in the sun, arguing that clear plastic can trap heat more effectively than black plastic and essentially "cook" pests inside.

Commenters also warned about herbicide residue in manure. Several said cow manure has become a questionable choice for some gardeners since those chemicals can harm vegetables and other plants.

Growing food at home can cut grocery costs and provide fresher and better-tasting produce. Contaminated soil amendments can quickly undermine those benefits, especially for households that rely on backyard gardens. TCD has covered this topic and created a page on its TCD Guide about controlling pests without toxic chemicals.

The replies reflected a common gardening tension: a creature can be beneficial in an ecosystem and still be a bad fit around a home. Termites help break down dead plant matter outdoors, but most homeowners are not interested in risking that activity next to their house.

Use compost or manure only from trusted sources or switch to other soil amendments until you are confident about what you are adding to your beds.

The advice rushed in fast, including: "Termites are detritivores specialized in breaking down cellulose … they're beneficial." But for handling an infested bag at home, another gardener offered a more direct suggestion: "Put it in a big clear bag, double bag it, let it sit in the sun for a few days … cook them in short order."

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