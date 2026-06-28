New Jersey gardener plants 300 perennial fruits by hand, and the farm's foundation is set

"I'm just the only one out here doing it, and I love that."

Building a farm can seem like a monumental achievement from a distance, but an update from one New Jersey gardener shows just how much can happen in one month.

What happened?

In a YouTube video, expert gardener James Prigioni (@jamesprigioni) said he had planted more than 300 perennial fruit crops by hand over four weeks.

"The foundation of the farm is set," he said.

He used roughly 20 minutes of footage to recap the early development of his permaculture farm built on sandy New Jersey soil.

Prigioni prepared the planting area for 200 bare-root strawberry plants by adding cow manure compost, then he set them by hand in four 50-foot rows.

Beyond the strawberries, he planted 40 blueberry plants and said he planned to bring that total to 60. He also added rows of raspberries and young apple, peach, and cherry trees, while choosing multiple strawberry varieties that ripen at different times to stretch out the harvest season.

The update also cuts between the new farm and Prigioni's older food forest, where mature strawberries, cherries, and apples are already producing fruit.

The project is mainly focused on perennial food crops. Once established, berry plants and fruit trees can continue producing for years, unlike annual vegetables that need replanting each season.

The update also shows how much planting results can depend on matching soil treatments to the crop. Prigioni used compost to help the sandy soil retain moisture, peat moss for blueberries that prefer acidic conditions, and he outlined plans for mulch to preserve water content and reduce weeds.

For growers dealing with difficult soil, those kinds of decisions can help make the land more productive while cutting down on wasted effort over time.

Prigioni told viewers, "I don't have a big team of people. I'm just the only one out here doing it, and I love that."

He also encouraged beginners to start small, saying, "Anyone can do this."

What are people saying?

Viewers reacted to the scale of the work and to Prigioni's message.

One commenter wrote, "Let's Go! Seeing the 'Birth' of a Food Forest is Rare and Amazing to see."

Another shared a more personal reaction: "I want you to know that you inspired me to grow something, anything! Today I bought 2 tomato plants, 1 cucumber and a package of green bean seeds."

A third commenter wrote: "I often imagine if every property planted even just 1 or 2 fruit trees, the world would be so much better."

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