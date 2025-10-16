Gardener captures photo of unexpected visitor hiding among plants: 'Saw this little guy'

A gardener in the UK has demonstrated the benefit of enriching their garden with plants after discovering a native amphibian had decided to move in.

Posting on the subreddit r/GardeningUK, the gardener shared some images of their plant containers that appeared to show several species of native plants that had become a bit waterlogged. Hiding amongst the plants was a tiny creature.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I was outside today when I noticed a small plant pot filled with water on top of the soil. I went to empty it and saw this little guy!" wrote the gardener before asking, "Is it a newt?"

Several commenters confirmed the gardener's suspicions that the creature was indeed a newt.

"Looks like a newt to me! Guess you now have a new nature pond!" one commenter wrote, while another said, "How special!"

Newts are amphibians that are found in North America, Europe, North Africa, and Asia. There are three species that are native to the UK, and they play an important role in the ecosystem. Planting native plants in gardens and local habitats provides essential shelter, breeding grounds, and food sources for newts and other wildlife. Native plants attract insects and other invertebrates, which are a key part of the diets of a range of wildlife, and their dense foliage offers protection from predators.

Rewildling your yard can also offer a number of other benefits, including making your garden cheaper and easier to maintain. Unlike traditional lawns, native plants thrive on rainfall and don't need a lot of extra watering, resulting in considerable savings on your water bill. Additionally, native plants don't require the addition of fertilizers or frequent mowing, saving you further time and money.

And you don't need to rewild your entire yard to reap these benefits. Even introducing a small, native flower bed can help reduce your bills and provide essential habitat for local wildlife.

