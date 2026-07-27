Gardener in the Netherlands shares lush backyard after just 1 of 20 birthday guests noticed it

"Dear people, you have no idea how much you guys made my last couple of days."

A gardener in the Netherlands took to the internet to share photos of a lush front and back garden after a birthday party left them feeling overlooked.

They revealed out of 20 guests, only one stopped to look around. Fortunately, the r/vegetablegardening subreddit was a much more supportive audience.

What happened?

Sharing a gallery of photos, the poster introduced their third year of gardening with a candid explanation of their disappointment at such little interest at the party.

"I know i grow for myself, but i am just proud and nobody cares so here is a photodump guys, apologies upfront," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The photos revealed a lush gardening space with a flourishing group of plants. The response online was much more appreciative than the attendees at the party.

"As a gardener and lover of flora/fauna I am continually surprised how some people just move around in the world completely oblivious to plant life and critters," one commenter wrote.

Another Redditor focused on the design details of the area.

"That archway!" they exclaimed. "So much thought put into this garden space. Kudos and enjoy it all, friend."

Later comments by the original poster made clear that the space blends ornamental plants with edible ones. The gardener mentioned cucumbers, tomatoes, beans, courgette, and peppers, along with apples, strawberries, raspberries, sunflowers, hydrangeas, and rosemary.

Why does it matter?

A productive backyard garden can help households save money on produce, especially with crops such as tomatoes, beans, peppers, berries, and herbs, which often come with a higher price tag at the grocery store.

Many gardeners also say homegrown food tastes better because it can be harvested at peak ripeness.

There are health benefits as well. Gardening gets people outside, encourages movement, and can support mental well-being by reducing stress while creating a sense of routine and accomplishment. Even a small food-growing space can become a personal refuge.

While the self-satisfaction from doing it alone can be enough sometimes, getting positive support from others can make a big difference, too.

"Disclaimer, soppy and emotional," the OP shared in an updated edit to their post. "Dear people, you have no idea how much you guys made my last couple of days."

What can I do?

Starting small can still make a difference. A few containers or a modest raised bed can produce herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, or strawberries while helping cut grocery costs and making meals feel fresher and more rewarding.

It also helps to plan for your climate. The Dutch gardener added a note about shade cloth to adjust to how warmer summers can stress plants, so simple tools such as mulch, shade covers, and careful watering can help protect a garden during hot spells.

And if the people around you do not quite share the excitement, online gardening communities can offer the encouragement, ideas, and enthusiasm that help keep a hobby going.

"If I'd been at your party, I'd have been in the garden the entire time, asking a lot of questions and gushing about the vitality of various plants," a top-voted comment said.

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