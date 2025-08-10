Homeowner issues urgent warning after making disturbing discovery while ripping up old landscaping: 'For the love of all that is holy'

While the concept of weed fabric — a plastic-based "fabric" that many landscapers believe has weed-killing properties — might seem appealing, especially to gardening newcomers, the reality is a lot less favorable. One gardener recently shared their negative experience with weed fabric on the "r/NativePlantGardening" subreddit.

While scrapping their old landscaping to make room for a native plant bed, this Reddit user uncovered multiple layers of weed fabric wedged under almost half a foot of rocks and soil. Unfortunately, the fabric proved nearly impossible to remove cleanly, perhaps especially due to its age.

"I am going to die," the user captioned despairingly. "Please send encouragement to not die. Also don't use weed fabric for the LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY."

Although weed fabric seems promising in theory, especially when propagating a native lawn, it often does more harm than good. Especially with the risk of fraying and entanglement that this Redditor discussed, weed fabric can pose a hazard to any small animals that venture onto your lawn. Weeds tend to grow right through the fabric, anyway, and the plastic composition of the material can suffocate the soil and even shed microplastics into anything that grows out of it.

On the bright side, you don't need weed fabric to cultivate a successful native plant bed. Because natural lawns are self-sufficient without the need for human intervention, making the upgrade — whether by manually installing native plants or by rewilding your yard — can save you water, time, and maintenance resources while attracting pollinators and keeping your plants thriving. Although weeds can prove a persistent problem regardless, keeping your soil and overall ecosystem healthy is your best bet at warding them off.

Reddit users responded to the original post with sympathy, sharing in the original poster's struggles.

"OMG this is triggering me lol," one user commented. "My ENTIRE property … was laid with this s*** many owners ago. Same as OP, two or more layers under crappy soil and choked with roots, weeds and ivy … The labour is no fun but the rewards are hopefully worth it!"

"Whoever came up with the genius idea to lay down a bunch of non degradable plastic s*** all over the earth for a lame reason that doesn't even work!!! should be made to go into every garden and pick up every infinitesimal piece of that stupid fabric for the rest of eternity," wrote another.

