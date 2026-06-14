Gardener finally solves year-long mystery behind ruined vegetable crops

"I had this too … from manure bought at Lowes."

After a season of curled leaves and stunted growth in tomatoes, potatoes, and flowers, a gardener says they traced the problem to manure contaminated with Grazon, a popular herbicide.

The gardener took to Reddit to explain the situation, with commenters sharing their own stories of contaminated compost and store-bought manure.

What happened?

"Last year, I was desperate for help to figure out why my tomato, potato and other vegetables and flowers were getting curled leaves and stunted growth. The general consensus was some sort of herbicide," the poster wrote in r/gardening.

The gardener explained that manure purchased last year contained wood chips and shavings from cattle bedding, a common source of Grazon residue.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit



To help the garden recover its soil's nutrients from the damaging chemical, the gardener said they applied activated charcoal, watered aggressively, planted sunflowers where space was available, and moved their tomatoes to a spot where corn had grown the year before.

"Grazon is said to last 1-3 years in soil," the user wrote. "My garden (so far) is looking promising and not depressing like last year!"

Other gardeners said the experience sounded all too familiar. "It's getting harder and harder to figure out how to garden if persistent synthetic chemicals are used like this," one commenter wrote. "We cannot use straw, hay or manure without knowing its complete history."

Why does it matter?

For many people, a home garden is about much more than a hobby. Growing your own food can help cut grocery bills, and produce often tastes better when harvested fresh. Plus, the routine of planting, watering, and harvesting can support both physical activity and mental well-being.

Gardeners put in time, money, and effort only to find that a hidden chemical may have derailed their work for a year or longer. If manure, hay, or compost contains persistent herbicides, even careful growers can run into problems.

"I had this too … from manure bought at Lowe's," another commenter added. "Grazon use is so widespread that it is now necessary, in my opinion, to test all soil, compost, and manure before adding it to your garden."

For anyone hoping to grow their own food, that kind of uncertainty can make gardening feel far more difficult.

What can I do?

The Reddit discussion offered several practical ideas for gardeners who suspect herbicide contamination in their soils, including avoiding the use of questionable manure or compost and doing test plantings before applying new materials broadly.

Gardeners can also ask suppliers more detailed questions about what animals were fed and what chemicals may have been used on forage or bedding.

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