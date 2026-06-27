A quick June garden walk turns up potatoes, beans, and a blackberry jackpot

"It was not a good blueberry year this year for me."

A simple early-summer garden check-in showed one creator unearthing potatoes, picking beans, and ultimately stumbling onto what she called a blackberry "jackpot."

What happened?

TikTok creator Hygge Haven took viewers through her zone 8a garden in a TikTok garden update, showing off her harvest and eventually uncovering her blackberry jackpot.

In the clip, Haven checks what is ready across different beds, telling viewers, "Let's see what we can harvest from the garden," as she gathers potatoes, beans, and berries along the way.

As she harvests, she notes that tomatoes, peppers, squash, melons, and corn still are not ready yet. Haven also mentions a setback in the berry beds, saying, "It was not a good blueberry year this year for me," and explains that she is trying to improve the pH of the soil for next season.

Her most excited moment comes when she reaches the wild blackberries and says, "Oh, yes! We hit the Jackpot."

Near the end of the harvest, she shows the day's haul and says, pointing at the beans, "These are gonna be dinner tonight," while setting aside the berries for the freezer until she has enough for a cobbler.

Why does it matter?

Even a modest harvest of potatoes, beans, and berries can help cut grocery bills, especially as produce prices remain unpredictable. Homegrown fruits and vegetables also tend to taste better because they can be picked at peak ripeness rather than transported long distances.

Of course, not every crop thrives every season. Haven's mixed results with blueberries and cracking tomatoes show that growers are constantly adjusting to rain, soil conditions, and timing.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to celebrate the progress and compare notes from their own gardens.

One person wrote, "I have already canned 19 pints of green beans! I am picking again today. Usually I have to pick every 2-3 days. I grew blue lakes and Italian flats."

Another commenter added, "It's awesome when you actually get to harvest. Love the videos."

A third chimed in with praise for the setup itself: "I am in LOVE with how your planter boxes are done."

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