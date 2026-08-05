Gardener goes 'grocery shopping' in their backyard, and hauls enough ingredients for dinner

"I definitely have my preserving work cut out for me this week."

As grocery prices keep pinching shoppers, one gardener showed what it can look like to bring food in from the backyard instead of the produce aisle.

What's happening?

In a TikTok, MegGrowsPlants (@meggrowsplants) gathered a wide mix of homegrown produce, including tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, zucchini, eggplant, basil, and calamansi.

The creator introduced her harvest with, "Let's go grocery shopping in the garden," then walked viewers through what was ready to pick.

The clip highlighted just how much a home garden can produce in one round of harvesting. She pointed out tomatoes meant for sauce, ripening tomatillos, long cucumbers, beans, zucchini, and basil she planned to leave until it was time to make the sauce, while admitting, "I'm extremely overwhelmed by the amount of tomatoes I'm about to pick."

She also tried fruit from a goji berry bush and picked calamansi, "also called Filipino limes." After collecting still more cucumbers, she laughed, "Why did I plant so many cucumbers?"

Commenters were just as impressed. One wrote, "I had no idea there were so many varieties of tomatoes!"

Another added, "Those midnight romas are so gorgeous!"

Why does it matter?

Growing even a portion of your own produce can help cut down on trips to the store and lower spending on high-turnover items such as herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchini.

Produce picked at peak ripeness often tastes better than fruits and vegetables shipped long distances and left to sit on shelves before making it to a kitchen. That can make homegrown meals feel like a luxury while actually saving money.

Gardening can bring benefits beyond the plate as well. It gets people moving, encourages time outdoors, and gives many gardeners a sense of calm and accomplishment. Even the creator's joking overwhelm came from having enough food on hand to start thinking about preserving it.

What can I do?

Starting small is often the best move. Herbs, cucumbers, tomatoes, beans, and zucchini are common entry points because they can be productive and useful in everyday cooking.

If a garden starts producing more than expected, the next step is preserving or sharing the harvest. Sauce, pickles, freezing, and gifting extras to neighbors can help prevent waste while extending the value of what you grow.

Readers who want to get started can learn more in the TCD Guide page on growing your own food.

"Alright, guys, this is everything that we got today," the creator said after gathering the haul. She added, "I definitely have my preserving work cut out for me this week."

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