Gardener planted cosmos for the blooms, then got bees, bouquets, and volunteers for years

A gardener sparked a lively discussion on Reddit after sharing how cosmos flowers turned out to be far more useful than expected, inspiring others to reveal the plants that have delivered surprising benefits in their own gardens.

"I planted [cosmos] because they were pretty, and now I'm realizing they're giant pollinator magnets, ridiculously productive cut flowers, and apparently excellent at self-appointing themselves into future garden plans," the poster wrote.

What's happening?

In a recent Reddit post, the poster asked other users to share the most unexpectedly useful plant in their gardens.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The thread quickly filled with examples of plants doing double or even triple duty by attracting pollinators, supporting vegetables, filling bare spaces, repelling pests, and even feeding people.

"For me it's nasturtiums," one user said. "Pollinators love them, aphids seem to prefer them over some of my vegetables, they're edible, and they fill empty spaces really fast without being a headache."

Why does it matter?

For many home gardeners, the most rewarding additions are native plants that attract pollinators. These often require less water and maintenance than non-native plants, and help strengthen local ecosystems.

Flowers such as cosmos, yarrow, milkweed, and nasturtiums can help support bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects that pollinate crops and flowers.

One user wrote about the benefits of yarrow in their area. "It's native to my region and a pollinator magnet. Very drought tolerant and has a deep root system that breaks up heavy compaction."

Another explained how milkweed can help with pest control in a food garden: "Milkweed attracts monarchs but also when milkweed is munched on by caterpillars it releases a chemical that attracts wasps. The wasps eat cutworms and hornworms on my vegetables."

A flower that attracts pollinators, reseeds easily, tolerates dry weather, or helps protect nearby crops can help save time and money spent on a fruitful garden.

Sometimes the plant chosen for one reason — color, scent, or simple curiosity — ends up becoming the hardest-working part of the whole garden.

"The bees really do love the cosmos!" one commenter wrote. "The bees sleep inside the flowers overnight."

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