New gardener asks why native plants matter — and gets a lesson in monarchs, ticks, and food webs

"Panda bears only eat bamboo… a lot of important insects and stuff are like that too."

A beginner gardener's simple question about native plants prompted a mini master class on Reddit, as commenters connected backyard choices to everything from monarch butterflies to ticks and sprawling food webs.

The discussion turned a common landscaping question into a reminder that what people grow at home can shape the health of local ecosystems.

What happened?

"Explain to me like I'm a child," the gardener wrote in a Reddit post alongside a photo of a raised bed with plants growing in it.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Why is it so important to plant native plants? Is it just because they will thrive in the natural environment and require less water and maintenance? Photo is unrelated. Growing the Three Sisters...the other two sisters are due to make an appearance soon."

Why does it matter?

Lawns and gardens are not just decorative. They can either support pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects, like native plants do — or work against them.

A major theme in the replies was that many insects rely on the plants they evolved alongside, so removing those plants can ripple through the food chain.

As one commenter put it, "panda bears only eat bamboo... a lot of important insects and stuff are like that too." (While giant pandas will chow down on some fruits and vegetables, the World Wildlife Fund explains that their diets are indeed "almost entirely" bamboo.)

Replacing part or all of a traditional lawn with native plants can also reduce maintenance and water use.

Other commenters connected biodiversity loss to broader health issues, saying that ecosystems under strain can disrupt pest balance, including animals linked to tick-borne disease.

What are people saying?

Overall, the replies were upbeat and informative.

"Non native plants have a tendency to spread and disrupt the area," one commenter explained. "At worst they can push out and take over completely. This removes food sources from other animals/insects accustomed to the region and lowers ability for other plants to grow in general."

"Native plants for native insects and animals. It's a must," another added. "Many native species of both flora and fauna are going extinct and have been for hundreds of years. Best we start protecting what's left."

"Honestly even just requiring less water and maintenance is no joke on their own," said one more. "Responsible water use during our climate change era is hugely important, and non-natives frequently need huge amounts of extra water."

At the end of the caption, the poster added an edit: "Wow, thank you for educating me! I have learned so much. I have an outdoor space for the first time as an adult and I will be prioritizing native species for sure!"

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