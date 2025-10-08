Expert gardener shares clever trick to keep your plants pest-free: 'Working smart, not harder'

Tired of pests tearing through your tomatoes or nibbling your peppers? One expert gardener has shared a clever, natural trick to keep your garden pest-free, no chemicals required.

The secret? A little-known berry that not only helps protect your garden but can also be turned into tasty preserves. It's simple, smart, and surprisingly effective.

The scoop

A video shared on TikTok by gardener and creator The Zen Hen and the Honey Bee (@thezenhenandthehoneybee) explains how growing garden huckleberries near your tomatoes or peppers can attract harmful pests away from your prized crops.

Garden huckleberries are closely related to these common vegetables, so pests often prefer to feast on them first.

"All it takes is working smart, not harder," she explains in the video, showing how the huckleberry plants lure pests in, allowing predatory insects to handle the rest."

This gardening trick is based on the idea of trap crops, a powerful companion planting method.

Trap crops attract pests, giving main crops a better chance to thrive without being eaten.

Garden huckleberries grow easily in the same conditions as tomatoes and peppers. As a bonus, the berries can be turned into delicious preserves with a flavor somewhere between raspberry and blackberry jam.

How it's helping

This simple hack saves time, stress, and money. By reducing the need for pesticides or constant pest control, gardeners can enjoy healthier, low-maintenance harvests.

Plus, companion planting improves soil quality, boosts crop yields, deters pests naturally, and helps make the most of small garden spaces.

Gardening also offers big benefits for people. Growing your own food means saving money at the grocery store, enjoying fresher and better-tasting produce, and supporting your mental and physical health through outdoor activity.

And let's not forget the environmental upside: Home gardens help reduce demand for mass-produced, store-bought produce that's often shipped from far away, cutting down on your carbon footprint.

For anyone looking to grow more and spray less, planting garden huckleberries could be the easiest — and tastiest — hack to try this season.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this simple gardening trick.

"I've flourished with huckleberries," one shared, while another added, "Now I have to find garden huckleberries."

Others were intrigued and eager to learn more. Someone asked: "What do they taste like? I'd love to start growing these."

Another wrote, "They're the best!"

