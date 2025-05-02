Gardener shares her unusual solution to eliminate pests: 'Looks like an idyllic life'

TikToker In The Cottage Garden (@inthecottagegarden) recently shared a clever and unexpected solution for dealing with those relentless garden slugs that love snacking on your hard-earned produce: ducks.

In her video caption, she quotes permaculture expert Bill Mollison, "You don't have a slug problem, you have a duck deficiency," and says that's exactly what inspired her to welcome two ducks, Sweet Pea and Cosmos, into her garden.

#gardeningtips #permaculture ♬ original sound - inthecottagegarden @inthecottagegarde "You don't have a snail problem, you have a duck deficiency" - Bill Mollison. This is one of the main reasons why I have ducks! If you want to know more about keeping ducks, I have a full video explaining everything you need to know - link is in my bio! Slugs are such an issue in my vegetable garden due to the damp climate here, and ducks really help to keep them under control. Luckily with the dry spring we've had, slugs haven't been as much of a problem this year (last year was pretty awful though). The ducks also provide me with fresh eggs, and a really nutritious compost for my garden. PLUS hours of entertainment just watching them waddle around being silly Drop your duck related questions in the comments ducksofinstagram #ducklings

The scoop

Turns out, ducks make amazing garden companions. They'll happily snack on slugs and bugs, keeping pests under control while leaving your plants alone, helping everything grow healthier and stronger.

And the benefits of bringing ducks into your garden do not stop at slug removal. Ducks also lay nutritious eggs, making them a great food source. Plus, their composted droppings enrich the soil with natural nutrients, giving your garden an extra boost.

How it's helping

Gardening comes with a whole host of benefits for the home grower. For one, it can lead to major savings on produce, especially when prices at the grocery store keep climbing. Homegrown fruits and veggies often taste better, too, as they are picked at peak ripeness and skip the long journey from farm to shelf to table.

Plus, the act of gardening itself promotes both physical activity and mental well-being, offering a chance to slow down, get outside, and connect with nature.

Incorporating small-scale, natural solutions, like introducing ducks to control pests, can make gardening more efficient and affordable. Ducks help to eliminate the need for store-bought slug repellents or hours spent handpicking pests, saving both time and money in the long run.

Beyond the personal perks, gardening also has a positive environmental impact by reducing the need for packaging and long-distance transportation, which helps cut down on planet-warming carbon pollution.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this clever choice. Many were already considering getting ducks for their gardens, and now they felt even more justified.

One joked, "Argh, now I need ducks," and another agreed by declaring, "I need garden ducks!"

Another noted that this "looks like an idyllic life."

It's clear this idea is striking a chord, inspiring home gardeners to explore fun, practical, and sustainable solutions for common garden problems.

