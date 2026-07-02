Sweet old lady's fork-covered garden looks absurd, but squirrel-weary growers say it works

A neighbor's garden defense system is getting plenty of laughs online: plastic forks stuck up in the soil surrounding plants like a tiny medieval barricade.

What happened?

An individual took to the r/gardening subreddit to share a humorous pest-control technique, explaining, "it's to keep the squirrels out."

Photo Credit: Reddit



In the post, the user explained that they discovered the DIY defense system in their mother's neighbor's yard.

"I can't help but laugh. It looks more ridiculous than a torn out plant lol. She's a sweet old lady so I can't begrudge her for anything," the original poster added.

While many users in the comment section made jokes, others understood her frustration. Garden pests can be frustrating if you're trying to grow food.

Why does it matter?

The idea points to a very real issue for home gardeners: losing plants and produce to pests.

Gardening can help reduce grocery bills, particularly for expensive herbs, greens, and summer vegetables. Homegrown produce also tends to taste better because it can be picked at peak ripeness rather than shipped long distances.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health by getting people outdoors, encouraging movement, and providing a calming routine. However, a single garden pest can quickly sour those benefits, ruining hours' worth of work.

While in theory, commenters could see how the neighbor was thinking, many warned that squirrels and other pests are likely to just step around the fork defense system.

"I don't think forks would stop [a squirrel], anyway, but I could see how a frustrated gardener might try/wish," one user wrote.

Plus, burying plastic in the soil is generally not a good practice. Over time, it can break down into microplastics that may end up near edible plants, and lightweight plastic forks can also wash away and become litter.

Other commenters were more optimistic about the fork method. "I use forks to keep out the rabbits when the plants are young. Easier then building a fence," a commenter shared, while another asserted: "Looks silly but it works. Especially for deer. Only if the fork stick up higher than the plant."

One commenter offered another, plastic-free method.

"I do that with bamboo skewers to keep cats out of my garden. [I use] bamboo so they will decompose eventually, and skewers because they are inexpensive, long, and pointy," they wrote.

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