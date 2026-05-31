Gardener reveals Amazon's $4 cloches are just $1.50 dollar-store trash cans: 'Don't pay the cloche tax'

If you need a cover to keep animals away from young plants, a budget trash can may do the same job for much less.

A gardener on Reddit said one popular backyard "hack" may be hiding in plain sight — in the cleaning aisle.

The user said Amazon wire cloches selling for about $4 each are actually the same product as a $1.50 wire waste basket from Dollar Tree.

What's happening?

The original poster shared photos of black wire plant covers sold on Amazon in a 10-pack for around $40 and said they matched a white wire trash can purchased at Dollar Tree for $1.50. The two items were "EXACTLY the same product," the poster said, adding that black versions were also available at the discount chain.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The idea was simple: If you need a cover to keep animals away from young plants, a budget trash can may do the same job for much less. "Don't pay the cloche tax," the gardener wrote.

In the comments, users responded with a mix of excitement, skepticism, and practical advice.

Some said they had used similar baskets to protect plants from rabbits, chickens, squirrels, and even hail.

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Others questioned whether these products should be called cloches at all. Traditionally, a cloche is more like a glass or plastic dome meant to trap warmth and moisture, while wire versions mainly serve as a physical barrier against pests.

Why does it matter?

Small savings can add up fast. Raised beds, soil, starts, supports, and pest protection can make growing food feel expensive, especially for beginners. A cheaper substitute for a common garden accessory lowers that cost.

Gardening can reduce grocery bills, provide fresher and better-tasting food, and support both physical activity and mental well-being. A few protected tomato, lettuce, or pepper plants can go a long way toward making a garden feel worthwhile.

Many consumers feel frustrated when everyday products are rebranded and marked up for niche markets. One commenter suggested that the gardening label — not the product itself — may be driving the price difference.

One commenter warned that Dollar Tree may be "selling their existing inventory" of the baskets without restocking, so the bargain may not be available everywhere for long.

What can I do?

The Reddit thread offered several low-cost ideas beyond the trash-can swap. Gardeners said they had success with landscape staples, bamboo stakes, mesh laundry baskets, pencil cups, and homemade chicken-wire cylinders.

Those options can help you avoid chemical pest controls while still shielding young plants from hungry animals.

Garden, kitchen, storage, and hardware sections can all hold useful alternatives to specialty products, and comparing dimensions and materials can reveal when two items are essentially the same.

Even if the exact Dollar Tree basket is unavailable, DIY and repurposed solutions can help keep a garden productive without driving up costs.

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