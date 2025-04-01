  • Home Home

Gardener shares money-saving trick that utilizes household trash: 'I love this'

"I love discovering new ideas for things that would otherwise become more waste."

by Patrick Long
"I love discovering new ideas for things that would otherwise become more waste."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's pretty common for gardeners to value sustainability, but not all of them are equally crafty. One gardener shared their clever — and aesthetically pleasing — method of reusing waste to get their annual seedlings started.

The eco-conscious Redditor shared their creation with r/Anticonsumption in a post titled "Garbage Greenhouse." 

"I love discovering new ideas for things that would otherwise become more waste."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I love discovering new ideas for things that would otherwise become more waste."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post includes a few images of egg cartons with a seedling planted in soil in each of the cells. Covering the cartons are what appear to be plastic tops for food trays.

"Happy start of gardening season!" OP wrote. "For years, I've saved and reused these pieces of plastic packaging to make trays (bottoms) and heat/moisture catchment (tops) that keep the egg carton seed starts nice and cozy."

This simple trick is not only a great way to reuse items that would otherwise wind up in a landfill but also to create a rich planting environment to start seedlings. Rather than planting several in a single pot, there's a network of individual cells. Each seedling can be easily observed, and it can get the attention it deserves. 

This method can also save money on gardening products and wasted seeds. Other gardeners have gotten similarly creative with toilet paper tubes, but the egg carton approach may be even more efficient. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Gardening itself offers many of these benefits. Growing your own food can cut back on surging grocery costs, reduce waste and pollution, and improve both air and water quality. As this Reddit post shows, it's also a space for you to get creative and crafty.

Commenters appreciated the eco-friendly ingenuity on display in the OP's post.

"I love this!!! The egg cartons!!! I will try it in my home," one said.

"I love discovering new ideas for things that would otherwise become more waste," another said. "Thank you for sharing this."

Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

Getting outside more 🌱

Growing healthy food 🥕

Making my yard beautiful 🏡

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x