Plumber shares $0 hack to fix garbage disposal and avoid costly repairs: 'You just saved me'

Plumber Chief Grunto (@chiefgrunto) had a great tip to save money with garbage disposal systems and shared it with followers on TikTok.

The scoop

"Try these simple jammed garbage disposal fixes before calling your plumber," he wrote in the caption.

The creator brought the camera under the sink to take a look at a jammed waste processor. If the unit makes a humming sound when it's turned on, he suggested turning it off and using an Allen wrench to free the blades. If there is no noise at all, the emergency switch in the center of the unit has probably been flipped. Pressing it will reset it, and then you're good to use the Allen wrench, he said.

How it's helping

The plumber noted this was his favorite call to receive because it was so easy to fix. Saving a few bucks in plumber's fees with some simple know-how and elbow grease is ideal.

Plumbing fixes in general can help with water conservation, which may be an issue in your region. Microsoft has been researching water leaks and how AI can fix them. The company's water lead, Eliza Roberts, spoke with The Cool Down about the surprising amount of water that gets lost to these troublesome issues.

Fixing plumbing issues quickly can help you save on water bills and help the environment by reducing water consumption.

Many commenters were of the mind that garbage disposals are useless, but there are some appliances that can help with composting by drying out food scraps and grinding them down.

What everyone's saying

Other users were quite happy with the tip.

"Straight up I was finna buy a new one n seen this video n it saved me time and money," one viewer said.

"Thank you!!!! Stay at home mom trying not to depend on my husband getting home. FIXED!!!" another wrote.

Someone else said, "You just saved me $$$."

