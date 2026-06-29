Furniture flipper waited 2 years for free nightstands, then turned the curbside find into $700

The solid wood pieces each had three drawers and gold "batwing" hardware.

A curbside giveaway can feel like a jackpot, especially when the item left out is solid wood furniture.

That was the case for one furniture flipper, who turned a long-sought roadside pickup into a Facebook Marketplace listing priced at $700.

What happened?

Kara, a furniture flipper and the creator behind the YouTube page Lemons to Lemonade Home, had been hoping for about two years to find free nightstands like this before finally locating a pair near a dumpster and redoing them.

As Parade Home & Garden reported, Kara spotted the pair of red mahogany nightstands on the side of the road during her drive home from work.

The solid wood pieces each had three drawers and gold "batwing" hardware, though they were worn enough that plenty of people might have passed them by.

As shown in a YouTube video, her redo began with basic prep: She removed the old hardware, cleaned the nightstands, cut off the original feet, and used acetone to remove the finish. After that, she attached new wood feet and primed and painted the bodies gray.

To complete the look, she kept the legs natural brown, lined the drawers with contact paper, and installed brushed chrome cup pulls.

When she was done, the battered pieces had a cleaner, more modern appearance, and she listed the set on Facebook Marketplace for $700.

In the comments, viewers were impressed by the transformation. "Great job as usual!" one person wrote.

"I definitely would've picked them up," another added. "I'd venture to say $700 is a perfect starting price point. Hope they sell fast."

Not everyone loved every design choice. Still, even some critics agreed that the makeover improved the original pieces. As one commenter put it: "They do look much better than the beaten up originals. Well done."

Why does it matter?

Thrifting, curbside pickups, and secondhand shopping can offer major savings on everyday items, including furniture, clothing, and kitchenware. They can also create opportunities to find rare, sturdy, or valuable pieces for far less than the cost of buying new.

There is also the waste-cutting benefit.

Solid wood furniture is often built to last much longer than many mass-produced alternatives, but pieces like these can still end up in landfills if no one is willing to restore them. Giving them a second life helps reduce waste while also lowering demand for newly manufactured products that require additional raw materials and energy.

What can I do?

For anyone hoping to score a similar find, it can help to keep an eye on curb alerts, neighborhood giveaway pages, estate sales, thrift stores, and Facebook Marketplace.

Some of the best items come from people trying to clear space quickly, which can mean heavily discounted — or totally free — pieces for anyone willing to do a bit of cleaning, repairing, or refinishing.

Even for people who are not interested in flipping furniture, shopping secondhand can help stretch a budget while adding more character to a home.

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