Concerned homeowner captures startling footage of older furnace: 'What is causing [it] to shoot flames?'

If your furnace is doing scary stuff like shooting flames, it's probably time to consider a change.

A homeowner turned to Reddit after noticing their furnace was emitting flames upon ignition. The user shared a video of an older-looking furnace in the r/hvacadvice subreddit, with some in the community advising the purchase of a new one.

Older furnace models do indeed rely on a standing pilot light — a small, continuous flame — to ignite the burners, while newer models typically use electronic ignition systems. The original poster wanted to know if their furnace was safe to use.

"Probably safe. Also 40+ years old. It's a natural draft furnace and all natural draft furnaces do that," one commenter shared in their detailed explanation.

This commenter went on to suggest there could still be a problem to address if the original poster sees flames lick beyond the shield once the blower turns on. They suggested that the homeowner use a carbon monoxide detector just in case — and start planning to buy a new furnace too.

"[This model] basically starts spewing gas out until the gas finds the flame. This is a very inefficient unit. … [It] uses a lot more gas and electricity [than] the newer ones use."

Home heating accounts for about 42% of residential energy consumption, according to the United States Energy Information Administration. That percentage, of course, increases when you include air conditioning to look at the total price of temperature-controlling one's home. The EIA also notes that older homes with inadequate insulation ultimately use more energy to heat and cool, costing residents more money.

Some good news, however, is that the typical U.S. household now uses less energy compared to years past due to insulation improvements in addition to more efficient heating/cooling systems.

Upgrading to an energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, like a heat pump, can lead to considerable cost savings while being better for the environment. Newer systems are built to use less energy while meeting your needs just as well. They come with features like adjustable fans and better temperature controls, so they can heat your home more evenly without constantly turning on and off. This helps keep your energy bill down as well.

It can be hard to get your hands on the best advice and locate a solid HVAC installer, but there are great tools to help you find the right system at a good price. Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals who will help you install an efficient HVAC so you're not left to figure it out all on your own.

Unlike traditional systems, a heat pump works by moving heat from one place to another. This uses way less energy. And it can heat your home in the winter and cool it in the summer, all in one system.

One homeowner saw their gas bill decrease by over $200 after installing a heat pump. In addition to long-term savings, additional financial benefits could include tax credits and rebates through programs like those in the Inflation Reduction Act.



If you do want to take advantage of IRA incentives, you might consider trying to do so earlier rather than later, as President Donald Trump has indicated an intention to eliminate these subsidies. Meanwhile, any major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress.

Bottom line: If your furnace is doing scary stuff like shooting flames, it's probably time to consider a change. And if you're looking to save money and go green at the same time, look into upgrading to a newer, energy-efficient system.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.