New homeowner questions popular HVAC upgrade after receiving massive installation quote: 'Seems like a lot of markup'

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the biggest decisions you'll ever make as a homeowner, and one Reddit post has sparked debate over just how expensive it should be.

In a post shared on r/heatpumps, the original poster turned to the community after receiving a quote of nearly $29,000 for a furnace and heat pump system. They shared photos of the quote and asked two questions.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"First question, does this seem like a reasonable quote and good setup for a house my size? Second question, is it better to wait a few years until my current furnace dies, or should I upgrade the HVAC system now?" the OP wrote.

Users were quick to weigh in, and they didn't hold back.





"Seems like a lot of markup, typically they double equipment price and that includes the labor … and on top of that even more extras lol, are they doing duct work, do you have some odd setup like in crawl space or attic?" one commented.

Others agreed that the price quoted was too expensive, with several users sharing estimates for similar upgrades that came in well below $20,000.

The discussion reflects the concerns homeowners have with energy upgrades. While these significantly reduce energy use and help protect you from rising energy costs, pricing varies widely, and that's why doing your homework matters.

TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand different upgrade options that let you save up to 50% on energy bills and enjoy $0-down subscription options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling use up more energy compared to other systems, taking up 43% of your home's utility bill. With proper maintenance and the right upgrades, you can save as much as 20% to 50% on energy use.

Home energy improvements, like HVAC upgrades, don't just keep your space more comfortable. They can help shrink household pollution, use less energy, and save on heating and cooling bills.

Using the HVAC Explorer can help you find trusted partners who may help you upgrade your HVAC system and save massively on heating and cooling costs. Palmetto is one HVAC Explorer partner that gives you affordable ways to upgrade your HVAC system.

Palmetto helps you find an energy-efficient system that lets you save up to 50% on heating and cooling costs and explore $0-down and affordable lease options for as low as $99 per month. Palmetto also offers 12 years of free maintenance for added comfort and peace of mind. All of this together can lower your total lifetime cost for a new HVAC system.

To round things out, the Palmetto Home app can also help you unlock even more savings (up to $5,000) on energy upgrades, giving you another way to make them more affordable.

Plus, pairing your HVAC system with solar panels can also unlock bigger energy savings. TCD's Solar Explorer is a helpful starting point for connecting with vetted partners if you're curious about stacking clean energy upgrades.

Several commenters urged caution and noted the importance of comparison shopping.

"I just got very similar for $12,500 in CO. All my other bids were 18-20k. I'd contact a local mom and pop and make sure you're getting power company rebates etc.," a user suggested.

"Definitely get more quotes, 10k labor is crazy and then adding another 4k to add some ductwork lol," another wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.