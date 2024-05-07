Concerned homeowner faces 'terrible mistake' after pest treatment: 'A professional should notice'

Pesticides like insecticide have harmful environmental impacts, as they can contaminate soil, water, turf, and other plants.

When you're responsible for taking care of living things — whether that be kids, pets, or even plants — there are few worse feelings than realizing you might've unintentionally put them at risk.

This Redditor was grappling with that feeling as they took to r/gardening to seek advice.

"I've made a terrible mistake," they wrote in their post. "I hired an exterminator and forgot to mention my fruit plants. He sprayed them all.

"Only 1 of them currently had any fruit on it," they continued. "Should I be worried about the fruit on that plant and future fruit from the other plants?"





The Redditor added that the exterminator used Talstar P at a 0.06% concentration. Talstar P Professional Insecticide is intended for "non-bearing fruit and nut trees," according to product details.

According to the National Library of Medicine, pesticides like insecticide have harmful environmental impacts, as they can contaminate soil, water, turf, and other plants. They can also be toxic to other organisms, including birds, fish, and beneficial insects, all of which can upset the balance of nature and potentially lead to or contribute to unwanted consequences.

However, when we are conscious of safe and environmentally friendly practices in and around our yard, it can be fulfilling and sustainable to cultivate an edible plant garden. And when we are intentional about working with native plants, we make an even more positive impact on the environment.

Beyond composing a beautiful space and bearing yummy produce, native plants create food and shelter for local wildlife and a healthier ecosystem for pollinators all year round. This ultimately benefits humans, as pollinators protect our food supply.

If you're less enthusiastic about the idea of growing your own produce, there are other eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn replacement options out there. These include buffalo grass and xeriscaping.

Other Redditors took to this gardener's comment section with advice regarding the insecticide incident.

"A professional should notice the garden and be aware of the interactions with the area sprayed," one Redditor said, "and at least make you aware of what products are used and concerns with your local environment."

The original poster replied that the exterminator had since informed them of the kind of insecticide used.

"I checked the label briefly. In your case, looks like it was a low end of the mix that was used," the commenter replied, "but there is a restriction for use on crops so I'd be sure to get ahold of them or a reputable source to make sure you are in the clear."

