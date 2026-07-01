Homeowner turns the front lawn into a thriving food garden, and even the dog helps weed

The gardener added berry and fruit trees, as well as a wildflower patch, beyond the fence.

A front-yard makeover is drawing plenty of attention online after one homeowner showed just how much can change when grass gives way to food and flowers.

Instead of a standard lawn, the space now looks more like a compact farm — and Reddit users are loving it.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the gardener shared aerial before-and-after images of the front yard from 2021 and today, writing, "A little bit of change from my 2021 front yard and today." The photos showed a dramatic shift from a simple patch of grass to a productive garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The homeowner called the garden "my peaceful place" in a comment and explained that the layout was designed with sunlight in mind, placing taller crops on the north side.

This year, the gardener added berry and fruit trees, as well as a wildflower patch, beyond the fence. The garden itself grows mainly potatoes, onions, garlic, green beans, and carrots, with nasturtiums planted to attract bees.

The dog got a shoutout, too: The gardener said Maple "weeds out stray grass from seedy straw."

Why does it matter?

Swapping even part of a lawn for native plants or edible landscaping can save money, reduce maintenance time, and lower water bills, while also creating habitat for pollinators.

Homeowners do not have to commit to a full food garden to see the benefits, either.

Low-maintenance options such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can all reduce the burden of lawn care, and even a partial lawn replacement can make a noticeable difference.

For people interested in making a change, learning how to rewild your yard and upgrade to a natural lawn is a great place to start.

The post also reflects growing interest in using yards for something more useful and resilient than decorative grass alone. Similar transformations around the country have shown that replacing conventional lawns can help support bees and other pollinators while making outdoor spaces more enjoyable for the people who live there.

What are people saying?

The response in the comments was strongly positive, with many readers describing the garden as both beautiful and inspiring.

"Such a beautiful garden well done!" one commenter wrote. Another added, "There are endless reasons to love this, including the lack of grass to mow!"

"I've seen this post across so many subs, and I love it every time," a third said. It's so motivating!"

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