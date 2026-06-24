Back-porch pollinator haven wins over gardeners with native blooms that thrive in scorching heat

"I love growing them because not only are they native, they're drought resistant."

A back-porch pollinator garden shared on Reddit is getting plenty of attention, highlighting how native flowers suited to high heat can still deliver striking color in the toughest part of summer.

The photo set offers both inspiration and a practical takeaway for gardeners hoping to keep things vibrant while relying on less water.

What's happening?

A Reddit user posted a gallery to r/gardening titled "my back porch pollinator garden, zone 7b" on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post quickly prompted admiration from other users, along with several questions about which flowers were featured.

One commenter asked, "Are those coneflowers in the second pic? What variety? They are gorgeous!" Another commenter wrote, "I see rudbeckia & black-eyed susans (!) what are the flowers in picture 2?!"

In replies, the original poster said the garden includes coneflowers, rudbeckia — or black-eyed Susans — and Firewheel, also known as Indian Blanket.

The gardener highlighted Firewheel in particular for its hardiness, writing: "Those are Firewheels! Also called Indian Blanket. I love growing them because not only are they native, they're drought resistant."

Why does it matter?

As summers grow hotter and drier, native and drought-resistant plants can help support pollinators such as bees and butterflies while cutting the need for frequent watering. That can mean lower water bills, less maintenance, and fewer struggles to keep thirsty lawns and ornamental flowers alive through extreme heat.

The discussion also reflected how difficult flower gardening can be in places where water is scarce. One Reddit commenter wrote, "Beautiful!!! I miss living someplace with enough water to support a flower garden! Love the native plants too!!"

Replacing even part of a conventional lawn with native plants can save money, reduce mowing and upkeep, and make a yard more resilient during scorching summers.

What can I do?

A full yard makeover isn't necessary to get started. Even swapping out a small strip of grass for native flowers, a pollinator bed, or container plantings can offer many of the same benefits.

Low-maintenance options include native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. Each can reduce the amount of water, fertilizer, and mowing a yard requires, and even a partial lawn replacement can help save time and money while creating a better habitat for pollinators.

A good place to begin is by selecting plants that match your local climate and heat conditions, as this gardener did with coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, and Firewheel.

If you want ideas for where to begin, The Cool Down's guides on rewilding your yard and upgrading to a natural lawn can help you plan a lower-maintenance, more water-wise space.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.