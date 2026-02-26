Repairman points out how often-ignored cleaning hack can help save money: 'Teach me more'

"Your parents probably didn't do this either."

If fridge coils aren't a part of your spring cleaning routine, this efficiency hack will come as a surprise. As it turns out, you might be overlooking an easy-to-address area that could be costing you money and shortening your fridge's lifespan.

The scoop

A TikTok video by HomeServe (@homeserveusa) demonstrates how to clean your coils in minutes.

"Hey first-time homeowners, if you want your fridge to keep on 'fridgin,' you need to clean your coils every six months," the host reveals.

Fortunately, it's not hard to do, and all you'll need is a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment.

The coils are either located on the back or the bottom of the fridge. The TikToker unplugs the refrigerator, cautiously pulls it away from the wall, and uses a vacuum with a brush attachment on the coils. In this fridge, the coils are in the back and are covered in dust.

It's also a good moment to clean the typically hard-to-reach area behind or under your fridge. Once the job is complete, it's time for the fridge to be plugged back in and pushed back.

Lest you be ashamed that you haven't done this or were unaware of fridge coils, HomeServe says don't worry about that.

"Don't look so guilty," the host instructs. "Your parents probably didn't do this either."

How it's helping

Refrigerators account for about 7% of household energy consumption, so maintaining them is a great way to make sure you're not overspending on electricity. Regularly cleaning these coils can ensure that when they release heat, it's not getting stifled by dust and grime buildup.

If it is, that means the refrigerator will have to work harder to accomplish the task. That translates to using more energy and taxing the fridge in a way that can detract from its durability.

Maximizing your fridge and freezer are great ways to cut down on your contribution to food waste. Just like coils, there are knowledge gaps in features like crisper drawers that TikTok creators are helping to fill to save homeowners money and reduce their waste.

What everyone's saying

HomeServe's video got a ton of reaction from TikTokers.

"I just got my first fridge," a user shared. "Teach me more!"

"I need to compile a list of hidden chores, stuff you have to do every 6 months or a year," a viewer wrote.

"I'm tired of TikTok finding me more ish to clean," a commenter joked.

