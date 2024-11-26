Gardener shares simple hack to keep your fresh herbs lasting all through winter: 'Brilliant idea'

"How am I just now learning this?"

Don't toss those garden herbs. This freezer hack will help you save money and reduce waste.

Ever notice how your beautiful summer herbs wilt just when soup season kicks into high gear? This trick helps you save those fresh-picked flavors (and your hard-earned cash) all year long.

The scoop

Garden expert Nicole Johnsey Burke (@gardenaryco) shared an easy way to preserve fresh herbs using an ice cube tray and olive oil.

"Before you let all those herbs from your summer garden go to waste, save this video and try this method to keep enjoying them through fall and winter!" Burke explains in her video's caption.

The process couldn't be simpler: Harvest your herbs, give them a quick chop, pop them in some ice cube trays with olive oil, and freeze them.

How it's helping

This hack can save you money at the grocery store, where fresh herbs often cost $3 to $5 per bunch. By preserving your summer bounty, you could save $20 to $30 per month on store-bought herbs during the offseason. Plus, you'll always have perfectly portioned herbs ready to toss into soups, sauces, and sautés.

This trick helps our planet, too. Americans throw away about 30-40% of our food supply each year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and when food waste ends up in landfills, it produces methane, a gas that contributes to rising temperatures. We're taking a delicious step toward a cleaner future by using every bit of what we grow.

What everyone's saying

Home cooks and gardeners can't get enough of this preservation method.

"Love this idea and also love your ice tray!" one enthusiastic viewer commented.

Another praised the timing: "Bloody brilliant idea!! Just what I needed right now as I have a vertical herb garden and dont want it to go to waste before dies back from the cold."

Others were surprised they hadn't discovered this hack sooner, with one commenter asking: "How am I just now learning this???"

Whether you're an experienced gardener or have a few potted herbs on your windowsill, this trick helps you enjoy the fruits (or rather, herbs!) of your labor while keeping some green in your wallet and helping the planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.