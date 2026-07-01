Gardener opens free seedling library and gives out 450 plants in first 24 hours

"With the prices of food lately, this is real activism!"

A springtime growing project in eastern Ontario drew far more interest and participation than one gardener expected, with a free seedling library placing 450 young plants into the community in a single day.

By the time the giveaway was set up on a front lawn, what had begun as extra tomatoes, peppers, and companion plants had turned into a local event, as they described in the r/gardening subreddit.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, the gardener described using a seed library as a starting point, then extending it by raising additional seedlings to share for free with nearby people.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Spare plants from other growers helped push the total higher, but the organizer said the project was already manageable at scale. After several years of starting seedlings at home, they found that raising roughly 350 plants required no more effort per seedling than a much smaller batch. By the time distribution began in mid-May, the count had reached 450.

Beforehand, the gardener spread the word in local Facebook groups. When the seedling library opened at noon on May 21 on the front lawn, cars and visitors started lining up.

"And well... there was a lineup of cars and people the whole afternoon, and within 24 hours everything I had there was totally gone," the original poster wrote.



The interest hasn't stopped either. Locals continue to donate, and they've found happy recipients at smaller-scale openings. The popularity wasn't lost on the OP.

"The biggest takeaway for me is the sheer demand of the towns and area around the village, and how I can harness that," they noted.

Why does it matter?

Seedlings can be surprisingly expensive at garden centers, especially for families hoping to grow tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, herbs, and other produce through the summer to save money.

"With the prices of food lately, this is real activism!" as one commenter put it.

For many households, growing even a modest amount of food at home can help stretch grocery budgets while making fresh produce more accessible.

Beyond distributing free plants, the event also provided an opportunity for neighbors to meet in person around a common goal.

"Such a kind and generous gesture!" a reader wrote. " I wish you lived on my street."

The original poster noted that "the saved seeds are free and potting mix is literally dirt cheap per cell," making it a fairly affordable model to expand.

What's being done?

The project did not happen in isolation. In a follow-up comment, the original poster explained, "I partnered with our local library who run the seed library... I've cheekily been calling myself a 'librarian.'"

That kind of partnership between libraries and gardeners could make it easier for more communities to organize similar events.

Local nurseries also played a role. The gardener said in a different reply that two businesses offered used pots and encouraged customers to return them, adding, "a rising tide floats all boats." That kind of reuse can help reduce costs while keeping plastic pots in circulation longer.

The OP's efforts inspired others to do similar moves.

"Coming from a family of librarians, I think I need to do this next year," one Redditor wrote. "Love the idea AND the name!"

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