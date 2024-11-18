Expert gardener reveals how to multiply your garden using cold months to your advantage: 'It does really work'

It's the gift that keeps on giving.

Someone once said the best things in life are free. While that may be debatable, free flowers are sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

The scoop

Garden guru and author Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter) shares how to score free roses.

In an Instagram video, Simon takes you step by step on how to plant your own rosebush.

First, find a 25-centimeter length of healthy stem from a rose. Make a flat cut just below a bud on the lower stem and a diagonal cut sloping away from the bud at the top of the stem.

Fill a pot with peat-free soil and insert the cutting the right way up. Simon suggests doing a second cutting in case the first one fails.

Leave it out over the winter, and in the spring, you should have a new rose bush that you can either plant in your garden or share with a friend who needs cheering up.

"Roses and kindness are both free," Simon wrote in the overlay of the video.

How it's working

Not only is this a great tip for flower lovers to fill their gardens, but it also serves as a beautiful gift as well. It's the gift that keeps on giving. Why buy something when you can get it for free? It saves money and brings joy — what more could you ask for?

While the flower business, roses in particular, thrives on love, it's not always the best for our pockets. The average price of a bouquet of roses was $80 in 2023, per NPR. Simon's hack is a great way to save some money and spread love the old-fashioned way.

Gardening and growing your own food decreases the demand for mass-produced products that are sent to stores all across the country in dirty energy-fueled trucks that use excessive packaging. Gardening is a way to source all of your fruits and veggies at a much lower cost than you'll find at the grocery store. Not only that, but they'll taste better too, having been on the vine closer to consumption.

Gardeners reap a lot of benefits, including increased exercise, sun exposure, and fiber intake. Those who garden are also notorious for being happier with higher levels of optimism and self-esteem. Who doesn't want to be physically and mentally healthier?

What people are saying

The rose bush hack was very much welcomed, as were Simon's kind sentiments.

"I've done this a few times and it does really work," one follower vouched.

"Rose cuttings are going in all over my garden! Appreciate the joy you spread. Thank you!" praised another.

"Magic!" a third simply said.

