Homeowner stumbles upon $1,500 worth of emergency supplies for free: 'Everything is tested and working'

One Redditor was thrilled to find an unusual haul at an estate sale, and they headed to the r/OffGrid community page to brag about it.

The best part? It was all for free.

"Found an entire off-grid kit in the free pile of an estate sale," they titled the post, which had a few pictures of the items they snagged. "Everything is tested and working. Easily $1,500 worth of kit here. The generator runs like it's brand new. The batteries are testing at 100% life."

The original poster went on to share that a "Honda generator, two 80AH batteries and about $400 worth of solar" were among the collection.

Incredibly, the "free" part of the find doesn't end with taking the tech away from the estate sale. Those solar panels will help to create free energy, harvesting the sun's light and converting it to electricity.

Those who live off the grid know the value of solar panels, which provide vital power even when grid access isn't available. But those who live in conventional homes can also benefit from the technology.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Solar panels can help to shave hundreds of dollars off energy bills a year by reducing reliance on grid-provided power. What's more, that power comes from a renewable source, whereas most energy companies still rely on dirty fuels to generate electricity. When burned, coal, oil, and natural gas produce heat-trapping gases that linger in our atmosphere and cause the global temperature to rise.

Additionally, by claiming these items, the Redditor stopped them from heading to a landfill, where they would degrade, leaching harmful chemicals into soil and groundwater, and take up space, all while producing planet-warming gases.

It's amazing what you can find at estate clearances, garage sales, and thrift stores, and the original poster proved this kind of shopping can bring unexpected surprises.

🗣️ Would you live in a home made of water, mud, and straw?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"My God," one Redditor commented. "Excellently done. Whoever was running this estate sale made a huge mistake."

"A Honda generator for free?" another added. "Lucky!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.