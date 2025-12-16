Homeowner shares game-changing advice after getting $13,000 super-efficient HVAC for free: 'I replaced my [unit] at no cost to me'

Heating and cooling systems are expensive, and many households put off replacing them until something breaks. One Reddit user shared how they replaced their entire system at no cost, showing what's possible through state and federal programs.

In the r/homeowners subreddit, the original poster explained that their 30-year-old heat pump had been kept running only by their home warranty company. After being laid off the year before, they qualified as low-income and applied for a state-backed Department of Energy grant for home efficiency.

They ended up qualifying for the grant and were eventually able to get the full $13,000 replacement installed. "I replaced my heat pump at no cost to me," the homeowner wrote. "The work was done today: heat pump, air handler, and thermostat."

The OP walked through the process in a comment, noting that it wasn't quick: the whole process took about 2 years. "I applied in May, when I found out about the program. They responded that the funds were used and to reapply. I applied again on January 1… a week later, I was told I was on the wait list. My 2T system was installed later that year," they shared.





Stories like this Redditor's show how federal and state programs can help homeowners replace major systems without paying the full cost upfront. While not everyone will qualify for the same grant as the OP, local, state, and federal incentives and rebates often make energy-efficient upgrades more accessible.

Commenters were impressed.

"Wait what how?" one person wrote.

Another shared their own discovery: "I just got a house as-is and from googling found there is a program locally that will come in and audit our setup and fix what is needed!"

