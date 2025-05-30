Homeowner reveals how she saved money on energy bills with one simple call to utility company: 'I'm calling them tomorrow'

Denishia (@deniplus4) recently shared a look at a free energy-saving kit she got from her utility provider.

The scoop

Denishia went through how the kit from Florida Power & Light included a new sink faucet, door lining, LED light bulbs, and shower heads.

These are all simple upgrades that can make a marked improvement in energy usage. FPL even came in to install everything for her and included some pamphlets with tips on how to save energy.

FPL used to have a program called Energy Fit, which packaged all of this hardware together, and it still offers a range of energy savings resources. Your local utility provider is likely to have something similar.

How it's helping

Bringing down home energy use means lower monthly bills, but there are even more benefits to simple fixes like those offered by FPL. Home energy use is one of the largest sources of pollution in America. By ensuring heat and light are being efficiently distributed in the home, you can avoid producing excessive dirty energy.

If you're really interested in cutting down on home energy use, it may be worth upgrading to solar. By generating your own clean power, you can save even more money monthly and even earn bill credit by feeding electricity back into the grid.

Sure, there's an up-front cost, but EnergySage can help cover up to $10,000 in installation fees. Its free online tool connects you to vetted local installers who can quote a system that meets your needs and budget.

What everyone's saying

Denishia's followers were keen to give this energy-saving kit a try.

"Need this because my utility bill was $455 this month and it's just me," said one viewer.

"Ooo I'm calling them tomorrow. Thank ya," said another community member.

"Ooo I'm calling them tomorrow. Thank ya," said another community member.




