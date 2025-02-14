  • Home Home

New homeowner emotional after discovering late grandmother's keepsake on Facebook Marketplace: 'I'm so happy for you'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

Letting go of sentimental items can be hard, so imagine one homeowner's delight when they found a keepsake from their late grandmother on Facebook Marketplace.

In an emotional post on Reddit, the new homeowner shared that they had lost their grandmother three years ago and had been unable to take her furniture at the time because they didn't have enough space. 

Fast forward three years, the now new homeowner decided to try their luck online to see if they could find a coffee table like the one their grandmother had. The OP struck gold, finding the table on Facebook Marketplace for just $20. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
"I'm glad you found your way back to the family!
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I got her table three years later," the homeowner wrote alongside an old picture of their grandmother sitting behind the table. 

Thrift stores and online marketplaces can be a treasure trove of vintage items, and you can get great deals on everything from clothing and other apparel to furniture, kitchenware, and artwork. 

Shopping at thrift stores can help to save you money on high-quality items while also ensuring you shop sustainably, which reduces waste and helps the environment. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

In the United States, the secondhand market is rapidly growing. Research shared by Capital One Shopping has shown that shoppers can save $1,760 per year on average by purchasing used items. 

Similar heartwarming stories were repeated throughout the comments, with several people saying they had found items belonging to or similar to those of loved ones who had passed on. 

One commenter wrote, "Several years after my grandma had passed, I seen a cute little plate that used to hang on my grandma's wall and I snatched it right up!" 

Another added, "Love this. I'm so happy for you!"

A third said, "Hi, Grandmama's table! I'm glad you found your way back to the family!"

