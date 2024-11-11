Homeowner calls out neighbor for breaking the law to cut down protected forest: 'Call the police'

"What is wrong with people, that they persist in doing stuff like this?"

A homeowner living next to a large, seemingly protected plot of forest was alarmed to see their neighbor clearing hundreds of trees from it. They went to the subreddit r/treelaw to seek advice.

"The property directly behind me is a commercial plot, and the owner decided to clear hundreds of trees," they explained. "I have seen signs (both on my property and on the property in question) indicating that this area is a 'Forest Retention Area' subject to the Maryland Forest Conservation Act of 1991."

They included a photo of the sign, which prohibits "machinery, dumping, or storage of any materials," but it doesn't explicitly mention clearing trees.

"If this is private property, I imagine the owner could do whatever they wanted. However, since this was designated in a certain way … I'm looking for help how to stop them from clearing more," they said. "Any thoughts on how I can stop this? Or am I out of luck now that the trees are down and there's nothing that can be done?"

Nobody was certain about the protections or laws regarding the specific Forest Retention Area, but almost everybody agreed on one thing: It was time to contact the authorities.

"Try the county," one person suggested. "I live in VA and part of my property is included in a Resource Protection Area (RPA). Trees can be cut in this area, but I need county approval even for the parts of the RPA that [are] technically owned by me."

"I think you should rat him out and make him face the consequences of his actions," another person vented. "My god, what is wrong with people, that they persist in doing stuff like this?"

Whether from an honest mistake or a reckless disregard for the well-being of the ecosystem, many people have persisted in clearing woods like this, sometimes for reasons as selfish as wanting a better view. However, after being reported, many have faced hefty fines and even jail time for their actions.

One person suggested: "Call the police."

Shortly thereafter, the original poster replied that they had contacted the Department of Natural Resources and had spoken with a ranger who would investigate.

The homeowner concluded: "I see it as a travesty (pave paradise, put up a parking lot...) so if there's even the slightest chance I can get them to stop, I'd like to."

