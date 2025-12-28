Residents alarmed after dangerous substances are found in drinking water: 'Keeps us up at night'

"You think about the developmental damage that's happening to our families."

For residents of Forest Hills, Michigan, concerns about environmental health suddenly became deeply personal.

In November, families relying on private wells learned their drinking water contained elevated levels of PFAS, a group of human-made chemicals often called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down over time, reported Fox 17 West Michigan.

What's happening?

State officials have identified Aspenwood Drive in Forest Hills as a new PFAS "Area of Interest," marking the third such site in Cascade Township. The discovery began in June when a routine water test conducted during a home sale revealed PFAS levels above Michigan's safety standards.

That single result prompted broader investigation, which found that nearly all tested homes in the neighborhood showed elevated PFAS concentrations.

Residents say they were notified in November. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) began requesting access for additional testing then.

For Ashley Schaefer, a resident and realtor, the news was devastating.

"You think about the developmental damage that's happening to our families, and it really honestly just keeps us up at night," Schaefer said.

In response, some families have installed reverse osmosis filtration systems. They can significantly reduce PFAS levels in water but don't eliminate the chemicals entirely.

Why is this concerning?

PFAS have been linked, over long-term exposure, to increased risks of certain cancers, thyroid disease, immune system changes, pregnancy complications, and other health issues.

This situation underscores how environmental issues often show up first as community health crises. Clean drinking water is a basic necessity. Learning that it may have been contaminated for years, without residents' knowledge or consent, has shaken trust and raised serious questions about long-term well-being.

Some of this plastic pollution comes from consumer use, but that's because companies don't always offer plastic-free options. While it's important to support brands who do, it's up to companies and regulatory bodies to make decisions that keep us all safe.

What's being done about PFAS?

EGLE has continued to expand testing in Forest Hills and surrounding areas. The department is offering free water sampling and certified filters to homes that have detected PFAS.

The state is also working toward long-term solutions, including extending municipal water lines to neighborhoods currently dependent on private wells.

For residents elsewhere, officials recommend proactive testing, especially for those on private wells. Staying informed and engaged — and understanding broader environmental challenges — can help communities advocate for safer, more resilient systems.

