Gardener shares beautiful images of unconventional backyard: 'The whole place is vibrating'

"That is absolutely stunning."

by Taylor Smith
A Redditor shared photos of their New Jersey food forest, showing the impact of replacing a traditional lawn with native plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A backyard in New Jersey is becoming the latest inspiration for eco-friendly gardening. 

A post on Reddit's r/NativePlantGardening community has drawn attention for showing what happens when a traditional lawn is replaced with native plants designed to support both people and pollinators.

Titled "Native Plants in bloom," it features a series of pictures of the gardener's backyard "food forest," a layered planting style that mimics natural ecosystems. 

"August pic of our food forest in New Jersey," the caption reads. "Food forest means food for all."

In the image, lush greenery fills the space where a typical grass lawn would be. Flowering bulbs and native plants dominate the scene, creating habitat and food sources for bees and other pollinators. 

Instead of a single grass type that requires constant watering, mowing, and chemicals, the garden is alive with movement and biodiversity.

Natural lawns are gaining popularity as homeowners seek ways to save time, reduce costs, and minimize their environmental impact. 

Rewilding your yard generally requires far less maintenance than traditional turf, meaning less mowing, reduced water use, and lower utility bills. Many native plants are adapted to local rainfall, making them especially resilient during dry spells.

There are also plenty of low-maintenance alternatives for people not ready to go all-in on a food forest. Options like clover lawns, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, and mixed native plant beds can replace all or part of a traditional lawn. Even a partial lawn conversion can reduce water use and maintenance while supporting pollinators and local ecosystems.

The Reddit community was quick to show appreciation. One commenter wrote, "That is absolutely stunning. I love how you have distributed the colours. I can only imagine the 'buzzing' of insects in your garden."

To which the original poster responded, "Thanks! For sure, between the bees and hummingbirds, the whole place is vibrating."

And another commented, "Looks beautiful and great for all the pollinators."

x