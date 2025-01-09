Group calls out 'shameful partnership' between fast fashion giant and public officials: 'A firm and collective response is necessary'

"We cannot let the interests of companies like [this] trample the efforts of an entire industry."

The women's ready-to-wear federation in France criticized former French ministers for joining forces with a notorious fast-fashion giant.

The federation questioned the ministers' affiliation with Shein because of the fashion brand's harmful social and environmental impacts.

What's happening?

As Women's Wear Daily reported, La Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Féminin is skeptical about Shein's strategic approach to social responsibility.

Shein recently established an external board and corporate responsibility committees to advise its leadership. Public figures in France, including a former minister of the interior/deputy and another former minister, were among Shein's selected advisors.









In a statement, the federation wrote, "This initiative, claimed as a step toward a more sustainable model, raises strong questions and deep indignation."

The affiliation between the brand and former leaders follows the passing of a bill that threatens fast fashion companies with penalties to offset their environmental impacts.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Why are fast-fashion political connections important?

The federation strongly opposes former political leaders supporting Shein and says that the brand threatens the economy, jobs, and the environment.

It stated, "This alignment demonstrates a clear attempt at greenwashing by this company, which is flooding the market with poor quality clothing and lobbying aimed at curbing ongoing legislative efforts."

Fast fashion brands contribute to the massive overconsumption problem in our society and release a disturbing amount of pollution while generating excessive waste into our environment.

🗣️ What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Meanwhile, fast fashion greenwashing has become a significant issue worldwide.

Partnerships between fast-fashion companies and people with political influence have the potential to influence legislation and help these brands become even larger and more profitable. By aligning themselves with influential leaders, fast-fashion companies can continue to grow, generating more waste and pollution while promoting unsustainable shopping habits.

What's being done about the impacts of fast fashion?

The federation has pushed political figures to answer questions about how they could work with Shein while being aware of its disastrous economic model. It stated that "a firm and collective response is necessary."

Fortunately, governments, regulatory authorities, and advocacy groups are cracking down on corporate greenwashing. Fashion brands finally realize that they will be held accountable for their claims and that deceiving shoppers with false information is bad for the public and business.

"We cannot let the interests of companies like Shein trample the efforts of an entire industry to adopt responsible practices," said Yann Rivoallan, president of the federation. "These shameful partnerships between politicians and a destructive giant must not influence our common future."

As a consumer, it's crucial to be able to spot greenwashing campaigns when a company is falsely claiming sustainability. Warning signs include a lack of official sustainability certifications on products and making lofty goals without providing a roadmap for achieving them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.