Couple chooses unusual, downsized home after becoming empty nesters — and it floats on water

When building a house from scratch, one of the most exciting things is finding the perfect plot of land to build on. For one Danish couple, though, the water sounded more appealing.

That's why they enlisted the help of an architect who specializes in floating homes to create the downsized dwelling of their dreams.

The New York Times profiled married couple Søren Hvalsøe Garde and Rita Vibild, the owners of the stunning two-storey houseboat found in Copenhagen Harbor.

After their Copenhagen apartment began to feel a little empty after their children moved out, they decided to downsize, initially settling in a smaller penthouse. But the water was calling.

With that, they hired architect Anders Halsteen, whose design comprised two stacked rectangles with a dark wood and zinc exterior finish.

The modern, typically Scandinavian interior is both cozy and bright, with natural wood accents enhancing the connection to the outside world. In just 1,507 square feet, they have a low-maintenance, compact property that still boasts luxury features, including a wine room on the lower level that makes use of the canal water for cooling, helping to save money on energy bills.

Downsizing isn't just for empty nesters, though. A minimalist lifestyle is becoming more appealing as people look to save money on accommodation costs and reduce their consumerist habits. A small property doesn't need quite as much power to heat and cool, while rent or mortgage payments will likely be much lower than unnecessarily large homes.

For Søren and Rita, it's a great way to enjoy all the benefits of the city while not taking up quite so much space. However, being next to Copenhagen's Royal Danish Academy, which has a reputed architectural course, does up the stakes a little bit.

"There's a lot of people passing that boat every day who have strong opinions about design," Soren said. "There's some pressure there."

