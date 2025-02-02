  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after looking up value of unassuming jacket found at Goodwill: 'That's a good find'

by Jamie Speka
An average trip to the thrift store became a lucrative endeavor when one Redditor got lucky by snagging a jacket worth $300. They shared their incredible find in the popular r/thriftstorefinds subreddit.

"My best Goodwill find to date: Flint and Tinder flannel lined waxed trucker jacket for $7," wrote the OP, along with an image of the jacket in excellent condition.

The classic jacket has been sported by none other than Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us" series and is retailed out of Austin, Texas, from the popular clothing brand Huckberry.

"Nice and timeless too! Lucky duck," commented another Redditor.

It's no secret that thrifting has taken the world by storm. Popularized by creators in the 2010s like Emma Chamberlain, the practice has become a great way to find high-quality items for cheap. While the price is great, thrifting is also vital for supporting the environment, as it ensures these clothes don't end up in landfills. Instead, they find a new home.

The Cool Down's Guide on shopping secondhand for clothing estimates that replacing half of your new clothing purchases with "secondhand gems (for a third of the price) could save you almost $100 a year."

More still, if one doesn't have a Goodwill or local thrift store in their area, by simply buying high-quality, long-lasting clothes (instead of easily thrown-out, fast fashion), you could save up to $200 or more a year.

In the case of this OP, they've saved even more.

The fast-fashion industry — boosted by fast fashion — adds around 92 million tons of waste a year. It's responsible for 10% of global pollution, putting a great shadow over the industry.

To combat this, thrifting continues to exist, offering all the thrill of searching for the right piece for amazing prices.

Commenters in the subreddit were happy — albeit envious — of the OP's find.

"Damn, that's a good find," one commenter wrote.

