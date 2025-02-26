  • Home Home

Shopper in disbelief after noticing logo on item on shelf at local Goodwill: 'Check if it's legit'

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Goodwill thrift shopper made an amazing find at their local store, and took to Reddit to show it off. 

Posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they showed off a pristine-looking Fjallraven Kanken bag that they said cost just $8. 

While the specific style of bag isn't currently available on Fjallraven's website, the closest proxy, the Totepack, costs $100. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

Fjallraven bags have become increasingly popular amongst hikers and nature lovers, because of the Swedish company's commitment to both producing high-quality products built to last as long as possible, while minimizing the waste and environmental impact of those products. 

Thrifting is an easy and simple way to make a positive, direct impact on the environment. By getting your clothes secondhand, you reduce the amount of clothing sent to landfills. Americans threw away 13 million tonnes (14 million tons) of clothes in 2017 alone, according to the BBC, and that number has continued to skyrocket with the advent and growth of fast fashion companies like Shein, who specialize in cheap clothing that's designed not to last and ultimately be thrown away. 

Fashion companies are responsible for 10% of global carbon pollution, while also releasing 500,000 tons of microfiber into the world's water supply through waste, Earth.org. In fact, the United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change projects that pollution from the fashion industry will increase 60% in the next five years. 

By keeping clothes and other goods out of landfills and giving them second life in your closet, you're helping to reduce the environmental impact those industries have. 

In this case, commenters were thrilled, but they cautioned that the bag may not be as good of a find as it seemed.

"There is a market for knockoffs, so check if it's legit," one said. "Kankens, anyway, at least. Otherwise, good score!"

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Jealous!" said another. 

"Nice!!" said a third.

