Clever individual shares brilliant method for reusing common household trash: 'Good idea'

If you're tired of dealing with rusty fishing hooks, one angler on Reddit has shared a brilliant fix.

It turns out that those little silica gel packets most people throw away can be a tackle box lifesaver.

These moisture-absorbing pouches might not look like much, but they can help keep your fishing gear in top shape, which saves you from shelling out cash on replacements down the line.

The scoop

The tip was shared in the r/Fishing_Gear subreddit, with the original poster saying: "This is especially handy for saltwater anglers, on big lures, high quality trebles are not cheap. I've heard of some people using rice but this is a lot less messy. You can find these inside protein powder, pre-workout and other dry goods."

So next time you come across silica packets — the kind you find in new shoe boxes, electronics, or vitamins — just stash them for your tackle box.

These tiny pouches contain desiccants that absorb moisture, helping prevent rust and corrosion from forming on metal tools, hooks, and blades.

How it's helping

Fishing gear isn't cheap, and rusted hooks or damaged tools can add up fast. By extending the life of your gear, this trick can save you hundreds of dollars over time — all with something you would normally toss in the trash.

It's especially handy for those who don't fish often, because moisture sitting in an unused tackle box for weeks or months can do serious damage.

Plus, reusing silica packets helps reduce unnecessary waste. These pouches are generally not recyclable, and they often end up in landfills. Repurposing them for moisture control gives them a second life, cuts down on clutter, and keeps perfectly good tools out of the trash.

Saving money is great, but this tip also helps ease pressure on landfills and can help keep pollution from reaching our oceans.

Other beneficial ways to stop waste from heading to polluting trash heaps include using services like Trashie and ThredUp to recycle clothes. Meanwhile, local recycling options might help old items eventually become something new.

What everyone's saying

Reactions on Reddit were overwhelmingly positive, with some users confirming the hack works.

"I've been doing this for about two years and I can tell you I replace trebles a lot less than I used to," one person commented.

"This is a really good idea," another added. "I always save them, storing them in Ziploc for cellphone and water emergency."

Before you toss those packets, consider giving them a new purpose. Your fishing gear and your wallet will thank you.

