Homebuyer stunned after seller's lawyer sends contract with surprise solar lease attached: 'Is this a red flag?'

A home with solar panels can be a worthwhile investment that pays off for decades, but it is important to know exactly what you're getting into before signing on the dotted line. For one homebuyer, the aspiration of owning their own residence began to turn into a cautionary story when they encountered an undisclosed solar lease after their offer was accepted.

The buyer shared their story on r/FirstTimeHomeBuyers, seeking advice on how to handle the situation.

"I recently had my offer accepted on a house that checked every box I'd been hoping for in my first home," they shared. "This came after months of searching and honestly being on the verge of giving up."

While the buyer was excited that the process was progressing positively, things became complicated upon learning that the house included a 25-year solar lease with a 2.9% annual rate increase, as noted in a new-to-them addendum.

This was a financial obligation they had hoped to avoid. "The solar agreement is a 25-year contract with a 2.9% annual increase in monthly payments, and that's not something I'm comfortable committing to," they expressed. "Please advise, has anyone dealt with this before? Is this a red flag worth walking away over, or is it a regular thing and I'm being too paranoid?"

While solar panels are a tried-and-tested upgrade that can easily pay for themselves in savings, the process of getting panels can be complicated. Luckily, the experts at EnergySage can help with free tools that get you competitive bids with local installers, saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Fortunately, supportive commenters promptly offered their perspectives on the matter.

"I personally would not proceed as I don't like being blindsided by sellers who are deliberately hiding material information," one advised.

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"If they didn't mention this before you signed the contract, then this is a big nope," another said.

"This is something your attorney should work through with you," a third commenter added.

Many commenters also pointed out that solar panels can be worthwhile, but if the seller was hiding the details before the signing, then it would be best to get more information.

If you're curious about solar, or are buying a home with solar panels, check out EnergySage for resources that make navigating the upgrade simple.

If you're interested in solar but are concerned about upfront costs, Palmetto offers a $0-down solar leasing program called LightReach. It includes free maintenance for 12 years and can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

To save even more on energy costs, consider pairing your solar panels with energy efficient appliances. EnergySage can help you get started with its HVAC resources.

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