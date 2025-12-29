New Tesla owner reveals what surprised him the most after driving the car 10,000 miles: 'Must be nice'

One of the most surprising things that first-time electric vehicle drivers experience is how much money they save compared to driving a gas-powered car.

In a TikTok video, actuary and financial expert Jon Chen (@jonchenmoney) shared details about how much money he saved while driving his Tesla 10,000 miles.

In the video, he explained how he saves significantly by frequently charging his Tesla for free at work. While he's had to pay for some superchargers outside of work, he's found other free chargers at hotels and malls to offset those costs.

Over the course of driving 10,000 miles, he only paid $184 for supercharging. Since he doesn't have to buy gas, he's saved about $1,206 by driving an EV.

Jon reported that he saved approximately $100 by not having to get an oil change for his EV as well.

"Pretty happy I got the car a year ago," Jon said. "The savings do add up."

Jon's accounting review of his Tesla savings is helpful because it demonstrates the real-world cost savings of EV ownership. You can also help reduce pollution in your community and support a cleaner, greener world by driving an EV.

In addition to using free charging stations whenever possible, you can reduce your EV driving costs by installing a home charger and powering it with solar panels.

If you're ready to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle and upgrade to an EV, TikTok videos like Jon's can provide excellent motivation.

"Must be nice charging at home," one TikTok user commented on Jon's video.

"If my job offered free charging, I too would have an EV," another TikToker wrote.

"I'm in the Northeast, usually big malls have them, grocery stores too," Jon shared about where he finds free charging stations.

