Meowing cat trapped head-first in wall is freed after firefighters chisel around its face

A cat in southern Spain is drawing attention after a rescue video showed firefighters carefully breaking away part of a wall to free the animal, which had become wedged head-first in a narrow opening and could do little more than meow for help.

What happened?

According to The Spanish Eye, firefighters from the Provincial Fire Consortium's Estepona station were dispatched to Calle Huerta Nueva in Estepona on the morning of June 11 after a cat became trapped in a home's decorative lattice wall.

Nuestra dotación de #Estepona interviene para rescatar a un gato con la cabeza atrapada en la celosía de una vivienda en la Calle Huerta Nueva del mismo municipio

El animal es rescatado con éxito y sin daños#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/KDyFs8Ovzn — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) June 11, 2026

The animal had apparently pushed part of its body through a narrow opening but was unable to continue forward or back itself out.

By the time rescuers arrived, the cat's head was still protruding from the wall, while the rest of its body was stuck inside the structure.

Video from the scene shows the cat pinned at an awkward angle as firefighters assessed the situation and worked to free it without causing further harm.

Rather than attempting to pull the animal loose, rescuers opted for a slow and careful approach.

Over the course of a little more than 30 minutes, firefighters used a hammer and chisel to gradually enlarge the opening.

As they chipped away at the wall, they took care to shield the cat's head from falling debris and monitor its condition throughout the rescue.

The footage captures the cat meowing repeatedly while firefighters work around it, removing small sections of the wall bit by bit.

Eventually, enough space was created for the animal to be safely freed.

Why does it matter?

Narrow wall openings, fences, crawl spaces, and decorative latticework can trap curious pets.

Trying to pull a trapped animal free without enough space could cause injury, especially when the head or neck is involved.

In this case, firefighters took a slow, methodical approach to widen the opening before removing the cat.

Checking properties for tight openings and other hazards — and limiting access to them or amending them when possible — can help prevent similar incidents.

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