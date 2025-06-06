Woman shares brilliant method to create handy household item using old toilet paper rolls: 'Easy peasy'

If you're looking for an easy and sustainable way to make fire starters, you may already have everything you need and not even realize it.

The scoop

TikTok user Maria (@elrastromn) posted a short video showcasing just how easy it is to make reliable fire starters using materials you may already have lying all over your home.

For this hack, all you need to start are some empty paper towel or toilet paper rolls, which you then stuff with the leftover lint you get from your dryer. You then need a roll of wax paper, some cotton twine (if available), and a burning candle.

You simply lay out at least two layers of wax paper onto a flat surface like a counter before very carefully pouring the wax from the burning candle on both sides of the paper towel or toilet paper roll on top of the stuffed lint.

From there, wrap the roll up in wax paper and twist the edges so that it remains sealed, and voilà! You've got fire starters!

"Easy peasy!" Maria wrote in the comments.

Maria also explained that the twine is mainly for tying them together in a gift basket or as a gift in general, so it's more cosmetic than absolutely necessary.

How it's helping

This hack makes use of materials in your home that you would most likely throw away otherwise, making it a sustainable and accessible option for most households.

Reusing old items in this way keeps them out of landfills and gives them a new purpose, on top of being cheaper than constantly having to buy new ones.

Many users on TikTok are sharing ways to repurpose common household items, not just toilet paper rolls. This user, for example, shared an easy hack for reusing body wash and hand soap bottles recently.

What everyone's saying

Almost everyone in the comments shared the sentiment that this was an easy and fun hack while sharing some of their own experiences.

"I make similar ones but I use cupcake liners and use broken crayons as the wax!" one user commented.

When asked how to light it, Maria commented that she simply lights one of the ends to get the fire going.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.