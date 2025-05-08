  • Home Home

Empty nesters embrace new chapter with no mortgage payments thanks to unusual living situation: 'I wouldn't mind this'

by Matthew Marini
Photo Credit: TikTok

Tik Tok account Alexis & Christian | Tiny Homes (@tiny_house_expedition) recently showcased a tiny home owned by carpenters Traci and Matt.

These empty nesters are now living a more financially free lifestyle without a mortgage thanks to the tiny home they built in their own back yard.

The couple is renting out their main property, which is paying off the remainder of their mortgage. Their tiny home, located directly in the back yard, is now their primary dwelling.

@tiny_house_expedition When life shifted, Traci & Matt got creative. They built a smart, lovely tiny home to live in behind their primary house and started fresh — with no mortgage, tons of storage, and serious style 🙌 Bonus: it's got a real master suite! Now Traci runs Big Bliss Tiny Homes building company. 💖 #tinyhouseliving #tinyhousedesign #tinyhometour #tinyhouse #smallspaceideas ♬ original sound - Alexis &Christian | Tiny Homes

Traci gives a tour of her 300-square-foot property, complete with a master bedroom, kitchen, outdoor bar, bathroom with a shower and composting toilet, and an additional loft bed.

"One of the reasons we wanted to live in a tiny house is to simplify, obviously, but to also give us a little bit of financial freedom," said Traci.

The home even has an attached electrical unit and on-demand propane water heater, making it equally as functional as most traditional houses.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Traci and Matt are not the first couple to make the switch to a tiny home. With the housing market inflating out of control, purchasing a small but functional living space like this is the only way some couples can manage to live together while achieving financial freedom

Tiny homes are also great for the environment. Not only do they take up far less land space than a traditional home, they require far less energy and lead to saving in electric costs. 

Recently, there have been entire villages of tiny homes cropping up across the United States that serve as low-energy-consuming communities with affordable living. 

Comments under the TikTok video praised Traci and Matt for their work and expressed intrigue in living in a house like this.

One user said, "I wouldn't mind this but would need a space for my crafts and sewing."

Another said, "Clever, I love the bathroom doors."

