Traveler shares unnerving story after returning home to real-life 'Final Destination' scene: 'I'd stay off planes for a while if I were you'

Most safety experts agree that homeowners should usually unplug their major electronics and turn off their water supply before heading out for an extended trip. But as one traveler found out, perhaps turning off their gas would have been a good idea as well.

While posting to r/nevertellmetheodds, the Redditor shared a travel story that had them relating to the "Final Destination" horror film series.

According to the Redditor, they had just returned home from a three-day trip when they quickly realized that something was amiss in their home. Their gas had been turned on by a freak accident and jeopardized their entire home.

"Clock had fallen off the wall, bounced off a glass pot and then hit the gas [knob]," the original poster wrote. "Scary final destination s***."

In the post, the Redditor included a diagram that showed just how their kitchen clock must have fallen down. Although the clock was positioned off to the side of the stove and a few feet above it, something caused it to fall down and send it flailing toward the stove's burner knobs.

In the comments section, one user shared what many others appeared to be thinking.

"Firstly, absolutely incredible recreation of what the event must have looked like. Secondly, I'd stay off planes for a while if I were you," they noted.

According to a report from the American Energy Coalition, there are roughly 286 natural gas explosions every year. The AEC states that since 2010, there have been over 2,700 gas leak incidents across the U.S. that required hospitalization or caused significant property damage of over $120,000.

Although gas stove knobs that are accidentally left on can result in catastrophic damage and harmful impacts to human health, scientists at Stanford conducted a study that revealed that natural gas stoves release around 1% of the gas they use as unburned methane. High concentrations of methane can cause adverse effects in humans, such as rapid heart rate, troubled breathing, and even loss of consciousness.

As a way to avoid any danger of gas stoves, you can check out induction cooking. Induction cooktops can offer a number of benefits, including faster cooking times, precise temperature control, improved energy efficiency, and easier cleaning. They're also more cost-effective and help reduce pollution both in and outside of your home.

You can even save up to $840 off the cost of your induction range by taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act. While the Trump Administration has signaled a desire to eliminate eco-friendly subsidies, it will ultimately be up to Congress. However, now may be the best time to take advantage of the savings before they are gone for good.

If a major kitchen renovation is not in your budget, plug-in induction burners can make the perfect compromise to get the efficiency of induction cooktops at a fraction of the price.

If a major kitchen renovation is not in your budget, plug-in induction burners can make the perfect compromise to get the efficiency of induction cooktops at a fraction of the price.