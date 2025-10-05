  • Home Home

Woman shares video of festive tiny home decked out for holidays: 'Dreams come true'

"Magical."

by Joseph Clark
"Magical."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Living in a tiny home during the holidays sounds like something out of a feel-good Christmas movie, and one TikToker is showing how magical it can be. Her video tour of a festive tiny home is going viral, sparking delight and curiosity about the benefits of downsizing.

TikToker Gina (@therealginaharmon) shared the enchanting tour, captioning it, "Thank you @Tiny House Giant Journey for making my dreams come true!" The video invites viewers into what she describes as a home fit for "Mrs. Claus," showcasing a space that's both cozy and surprisingly spacious.

@therealginaharmon Thank you @Tiny House Giant Journey for making my dreams come true! If you want to see a full tour of the homes my mom and I live in, head to https://youtu.be/-UKSv-J6I9k. Be sure to watch both episodes💕#christmas #tinyhouse #shedtohouse ♬ original sound - TheRealGinaHarmon

In the tour, Harmon points out a "large kitchen island" and "a double oven," joking that they are "perfect for baking Christmas cookies!" 

The open-concept design has plenty of room for holiday hosting, complete with a cozy fireplace and not one, but two large nutcrackers, including one that's nine feet tall. The home also features a walk-in closet that leads to a bathroom with a beautiful soaking tub.

This lifestyle is about more than just festive charm; it's a practical financial choice.

According to United Tiny Homes, downsizing can lead to significant savings on everything from mortgages and taxes to energy bills. This has inspired many to make the switch, including one couple who love the freedom of their tiny home in the woods and a pair of retirees who found it to be a "whole lot cheaper" than conventional living. A tiny home also consumes far fewer resources than a traditional house, which is a big step toward a healthier planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Now, tiny home living isn't going to be the right fit for everyone. But you don't have to downsize completely to make a difference for your wallet and the environment. Installing solar panels is one of the best home energy hacks, as it can bring your cost of energy down to nearly zero.

A service called EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on solar. While buying panels can be a big upfront investment, leasing is another great option. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program, for example, will install panels with no money down, letting you lock in lower energy rates.

Viewers were captivated by Harmon's festive home. "Will you adopt me? Seriously the cutest tiny house I have ever seen," one user commented.

Another added: "I just adore your tiny magical house. Absolutely stunning."

"I wanna live there!!! It's perfect!!" a third person wrote.

Would you live in an off grid tiny home?

Absolutely 👍

No way 👎

Depends what it costs 💰

Depends on the size 🏠

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x