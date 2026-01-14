Homeowners come up with clever yard sign to tell new neighbors to 'mind their own business': 'Will they leave us alone?'

"We've probably gotten around 15 different occasions of neighbors … offering recommendations."

Overwhelmed by neighbors' lawncare suggestions, a homeowner decided to take a creative stand.

In an anti-lawn subreddit, the Redditor shared a photo of their proactive solution to quiet the locals.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The sign features a sun shining over a lush lawn filled with dandelions, weeds, a butterfly, and a quintet of bees. That set up the real reason for the pleasant sign — its polite but pointed message.

"Pardon the weeds, we're feeding the bees," the sign reads. In other words, stay in your lane, neighbors. The homeowner explained why that was such a necessary message.

"After living in our new home for a whole six freaking weeks, we've probably gotten around 15 different occasions of neighbors asking about our plans for our lawn or offering recommendations for weed killer sprays or lawn service companies," the original poster shared.

They said their husband was "too gentle" when telling their neighbors to "mind their own business" with the unsolicited lawn advice. On their own part, they'd been too busy.

They concluded: "Will they leave us alone? Doubt it. But I can hope."

Redditors were surprised by the neighbors' insistence on lawn changes.

"People don't like dandies?" one asked.

The subject of dandelions was actually a bit nuanced. They are technically invasive species, but as the James River Association noted, they are listed as such only in Alaska and Oregon.

That's because they don't threaten native species like other pesky invaders, such as English Ivy, and they are actually a good source for pollinators like bees.

Zooming out, it seems likely the neighbors would have the same takes on wildflowers or native plants. That is despite the fact that native plants are excellent for supporting ecosystems, providing nectar for pollinators like bumblebees.

Leaning into native plants over monoculture grass lawns not only benefits wildlife but also reduces water use and minimizes maintenance.

For those interested in exploring these options, native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are great low-maintenance choices. Even partially replacing a traditional lawn can offer significant advantages.

Redditors backed the OP's move and agreed the neighbors were out of line.

"Your lawn's mega short and they're complaining," one wrote. "Good luck in a months time."

"This sign is so cute!" another gushed.

A user proposed a brasher sigh: "Next sign should say 'I am going to salt your yard if you ever mention the weeds again'"

