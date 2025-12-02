Woman issues passionate warning against common backyard habit that can actually harm animals: 'It's a bigger issue'

"People think all wildlife are a big happy family like in Disneyland."

Feeding wild animals might seem harmless, but it can cause problems — especially in places where tourists are coming through every season.

A TikToker, Life in the ADK (@alifeintheadk) from Old Forge, New York, saw people feeding deer right next to a sign telling them not to. According to the video, people handed food to their kids so the children could approach the animals. The creator says the behavior kept going until she alluded to calling the authorities, and the people got up and left. She then stands by for a little longer, watching multiple groups walk up and offer food to the deer near the parking area.

Life in the ADK passionately says in the video that no one should be feeding any wildlife that they didn't bring with them. She notes that it's a bigger issue than people think.

"It's a bigger issue than it's just an apple," the TikToker says.

According to wildlife specialist John Griff, even small gestures, such as feeding familiar backyard animals, can disrupt natural behavior, create dependency, and lead animals to seek out human spaces where they can be harmed. Griff's message seconded the TikTok creator's interaction, noting that people often think they are helping by feeding them, but it actually changes how animals survive and navigate threats in their habitat.

Harmful backyard habits can extend to our landscaping choices, too. A separate report on using landscaping fabric, considered "basically littering," noted that even products that seem helpful or widespread can be harmful to the land and wildlife that move through yards.

According to the United Nations, animals are already facing worsening pressures as rising global temperatures disturb habitats and spread disease among vulnerable species, so the increase in human-wildlife interactions and potential conflicts can make those pressures even worse. Upgrading to a natural lawn can help keep wildlife safe, too.

"People think all wildlife are a big happy family like in Disneyland," one commenter under the TikTok video wrote.

"Drives me crazy! Look, don't touch!" another frustrated commenter added.

"We won't even feed the ducks when we come for the summer. We had a bunch this year which was great to see as the last few summers there hasn't been many. We know not to feed them or the other animals. Just look and move on. Let them be," a third wrote, acknowledging that the way we interact with the wildlife in their natural habitat plays a part in how they thrive.

