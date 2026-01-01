Homeowner distraught as neglectful HOA ignores serious issue: 'Repeatedly blown us off'

"Is it actually worth it to sue here?"

An exhausted homeowner asked a Reddit community for advice concerning the faulty gutter they've been dealing with for over a year.

In the post, titled "Stuck in HOA Hell," the user asked r/legaladvice about suing their homeowners association. They explained that, "My neighbors and I have been trying to get my HOA to repair a faulty gutter for a little over a year. Maintenance has repeatedly blown us off."

A broken gutter may seem like a minor nuisance, but, as the original poster explained, it was eroding windows and siding, causing indoor leaks that led to black mold. Black mold can cause or exacerbate health problems, especially in people with conditions such as asthma.

These homeowners are now dealing with the black mold, and water dripping into their home, all because their HOA is ignoring their maintenance requests.

The OP asked the big question, "Is it actually worth it to sue here?"

They end the post saying, "I just want to be made whole and have my home fixed without paying several thousand dollars."

They're not the first homeowner to face such issues with an HOA. Homeowners associations can be restrictive and neglectful, blocking homeowners from adding modern upgrades to their homes, such as heat pumps, solar panels, and efficient water appliances.

Neglected maintenance like this can even cause environmental issues, contributing to stormwater runoff, water pollution, soil erosion, and habitat damage. Gutters are an important part of water management in any residential area.

One commenter suggested changing the HOA rules from the inside.

They said, "I had a similar issue and in my case solved it by getting elected to the board and then getting quotes for repairs and presenting it to the rest of the board for approval (which they did). If you're able to run for the board (and then get elected) that's probably the quickest and cheapest solution. Your legal fees would unlikely be reimbursed."

The OP replied, "Ooph. That's a helluva commitment for the fix."

But the commenter pointed out that joining the HOA would be "less of a commitment than hiring a lawyer and going through with a lawsuit."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



