Evenflo recalls 59,661 child car seats because headrest may shift in a crash

There are still a number of safe positions in which the car seats can be used.

A federal recall now covers 59,661 Evenflo child car seats, and parents or caregivers with one of the rotating models may want to verify the model number. Safety officials say the issue involves a headrest that could move out of place in a crash, as WHIO detailed.

What happened?

The recall applies to some Reo by Revolve360 child seats, which regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say have a headrest that could shift during a crash while in a few of its adjustable positions.

Evenflo says the impacted model numbers start with CS26021, and the recalled seats were sold in six color options that include Brookline, Chelsea, Danvers, Holden, Lenox, and Nantucket.

The company elaborated that in all but the highest position of the 11 in rear-facing mode, there is no issue. In the forward-facing position, it was just the two highest positions of 11 that posed issues.

Owners are slated to get an initial letter after Aug. 17, with a follow-up notice later once Evenflo finalizes a fix. For now, the remedy remains under development.

Why does it matter?

A car seat's headrest is designed to help protect a child's head and neck during a crash. If that part shifts out of position, it could reduce the level of protection parents expect from a properly installed seat.

The company noted in its voluntary recall that no injuries have been reported and that there are still a number of safe positions in which the car seats can be used.

However, for something as sensitive as safety in a car crash, it is alarming to learn there are flaws with a product that could impact the safety of small children.

What's being done?

Seats included in the recall can be identified by model numbers that begin with CS26021 and by the six listed color names cited by federal officials.

Evenflo says it is still determining the remedy and has not outlined what that correction will be. Before that happens, the company says the car seat can be safely used, but parents and caregivers should be sure to avoid using the positions that pose a potential hazard.

When the company does not find a solution, it said the recall would be free and accessible for all users.

"We recognize that trust is earned through transparency and action, and we are committed to keeping families informed every step of the way," the company wrote in the recall notice.

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