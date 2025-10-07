Proud homeowner shows off neighborhood's accomplishment in achieving energy independence: 'Panel-covered roofs face south, east, west and ... north'

It can save you big money on your energy bill each month.

Residents of Evanston, Illinois, have been making the switch to solar power for their homes, and they are reaping the benefits of the tax credits that will be ending this year.

According to the Evanston RoundTable, Libby Hill was one of the residents who made the switch.

She showed the paper that she's paying just $19.54 a month on her energy bill after installing a dozen panels around her home, which is the minimum required payment to stay connected to the power grid in town.

Solar power is a great way to lower power bills and reduce your carbon footprint, and EnergySage has free tools that can connect you with vetted, local installers and save you up to $10,000 on installation.

Hill says she's not the only one in her area who has taken advantage of the opportunity to install solar; multiple neighbors have also gotten in on it.

"Homeowners have found suitable locations for panels on house roofs to garages, sometimes sandwiched into the space where the sun reaches on an otherwise tree-shaded roof," she said. "Panel-covered roofs face south, east, west and in one case north, and in another case three sides of the roof except north. On my sunny late morning walk, the sun was shining on all."

Hill and Evanston are shining examples of the benefits of switching to solar power. It can save you big money on your energy bill each month, and even bring it down to practically nothing.

If you want to make the switch, EnergySage's free tools are a great way to get the process started. In particular, their mapping tool can show you the average cost to install panels in your state, as well as the rebates and discounts available to you to maximize your savings.

Electrifying your home with a heat pump is also a fantastic way to save on your monthly bills, and pairing it with solar panels can give you more savings.

